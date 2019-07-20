close
Fazl discusses Senate no-trust, anti-govt strategy with Shahbaz

LAHORE: Leader of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, called on Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, along with his party leaders on Saturday.

Both sides discussed prevailing political situation in the country, especially the upcoming no-confidence movement against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by the opposition parties.

They also discussed the political strategy, evolved by the opposition parties at the multi-party conference (MPC) to counter the government victimisation of the opposition leadership, arrests and cases under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

