Five scholars get PhD degrees

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects. According to details, Nazia Erum, d/o Rana Muhammad Afzal, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Physics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Computational and Quantum Mechanical Investigations of Oxide and Halide Perovskites Using First Principles Study’, Shamaila Hamid, d/o Ch Hamid Hussain, in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialisation is Sociology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Socio-Political Factors Affecting Voting Behaviour of Christian Community in Punjab (Pakistan)’, Umar Farooq, s/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialisation is Sociology) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Impact on Indo-Pak Relations’, Muhammad Ali, s/o Hashim Ali Khokher in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Biological Control of Damping off (Pythium Debaryanum. R Hesse) Disease of Chillies’, and Sidra Akhtar, d/o Mirza Muhammad Akhtar in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Expression of Bacterial Cellulose Synthase (Bes) Gene in Cotton’.