close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Five scholars get PhD degrees

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects. According to details, Nazia Erum, d/o Rana Muhammad Afzal, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Physics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Computational and Quantum Mechanical Investigations of Oxide and Halide Perovskites Using First Principles Study’, Shamaila Hamid, d/o Ch Hamid Hussain, in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialisation is Sociology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Socio-Political Factors Affecting Voting Behaviour of Christian Community in Punjab (Pakistan)’, Umar Farooq, s/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialisation is Sociology) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Impact on Indo-Pak Relations’, Muhammad Ali, s/o Hashim Ali Khokher in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Biological Control of Damping off (Pythium Debaryanum. R Hesse) Disease of Chillies’, and Sidra Akhtar, d/o Mirza Muhammad Akhtar in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Expression of Bacterial Cellulose Synthase (Bes) Gene in Cotton’.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore