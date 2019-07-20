close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
July 21, 2019

139 power pilferers caught

Peshawar

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has caught 139 power pilferers during operations throughout the south Punjab.

The Mepco official said on Saturday that the Mepco teams accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 240,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 4.1 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against five of them on charges of tampering with the meters, he added.

