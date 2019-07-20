Tense atmosphere

World powers have been working for the development of peace. They have been making treaties and laws to curb tensions and resolve disputes. Rather than focus on peace the superpower nation America has been causing disputes in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz after withdrawing from the US-Iran nuclear deal.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the bone of the contention between Iran and the US. Threats of war are not helping this situation. Consequently, the tensions between the US and Iran along with other regional powers have been dismantling the move towards globalization, modernity and international prosperity.

Abdul B Jagirani, Larkana