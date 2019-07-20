close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 21, 2019

Tense atmosphere

Newspost

 
July 21, 2019

World powers have been working for the development of peace. They have been making treaties and laws to curb tensions and resolve disputes. Rather than focus on peace the superpower nation America has been causing disputes in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz after withdrawing from the US-Iran nuclear deal.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the bone of the contention between Iran and the US. Threats of war are not helping this situation. Consequently, the tensions between the US and Iran along with other regional powers have been dismantling the move towards globalization, modernity and international prosperity.

Abdul B Jagirani, Larkana

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost