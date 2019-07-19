PTI reorganisation: Amir Kayani back as SG

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has announced its Central Executive Committee, appointing Amir Mehmood Kayani as party’s central secretary general, besides notifying provincial and regional bodies.

PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Nyazee issued a notification on wide-ranging reorganisation. Kayani was asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign as health minister, months back, mainly as per media reports, over the issue of massive increases in medicine prices.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has notified governing bodies of provincial executive committees, including Islamabad Capital City, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, following consultation with the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Nyazee has issued notification of the various office-bearers of provincial executive committees of the party in the wake of reorganisation process of the party.

Moreover, Arshad Dad, who was previously serving as secretary general, has been appointed as senior Vice President while Omar Sarfaraz Cheema and Zahid Hussain Kazmi have been given the responsibilities of vice president of the party. Dr Abul Hassan Ansari will be the new Central Additional Secretary General. In addition to that Omar Farooq Mayer, Naik Mohammad Khan, Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag, Chaudhry Mohammad Iqbal and Hashmatullah Khan have been appointed as Deputy Secretary Generals of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan respectively. Neelofar Bakhtiyar, Ejaz Rafi Butt, Col (R) Amanullah, Humayun Jogezai, Sharif Jogezai and Khawaja Farooq have been given the responsibilities of joint secretaries.

Islamabad chapter of the party has also been revamped and according to the new appointments, the governing body includes Fareed Rehman, who has been appointed as the president of the Islamabad region. Malik Ikhlaq will be serving as senior vice president of the party and Ali Bukhari, Advocate, and Raja Anwar has been appointed as vice presidents of the party.

Moreover, Ilyas Meherban has been delegated with the responsibilities of general secretary. For additional general secretary Mustafa Kiyani has been appointed. The information secretary will be Ghulam Nabi and Syed Mohammad Javed will be the finance secretary of the party in the region. Nasir Janjua and Niaz Khan will be serving as deputy general secretaries of the party in district east and west respectively. Ahmed Khan, Raja Tahir Nawaz, Amir Sheikh, Qaiser Ghaffar and Saeed Khan have been appointed as joint secretaries of the party in the capital.

In Punjab, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry will be leading party in the province as president and Ejaz Hussain Minhas has been appointed senior vice president of the party. Chaudhry Ashfaq Ahmed and Shabbir Sial have been appointed as vice presidents while Mohammad Shoaib Siddiqui has been delegated with the responsibilities of general secretary of the party in the province. Nadeem Qadir Bhinder has been appointed as additional general secretary.

In addition to that, Mohammad Arif Abbasi, Engr Attaullah Khan Shadikhail, Umer Dar, Rana Nadeem, Brig Mumtaz Kahloon, Shakeel Ahmed Khan Niazi have been appointed as deputy general secretaries of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal respectively. Hafiz Obaidullah and Usman Saeed Basra will be the finance secretary and information secretary of the party in the province.

In south Punjab, the governing body includes Noor Khan Baba and ayesha Nazir Jutt as president and senior vice president of the party. Furthermore Moinud Din Qureshi and Farzand Goheer have been appointed as vice presidents and Ali Raza Dreshak has been given the responsibilities of general secretary of the party in south Punjab.

Sikander Bhadera is the new additional secretary general and Musaddiq Shah, Naeem Waraich and Saif Khosa have been made deputy general secretaries of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan respectively.

The notification of the governing body of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reads that Fazal Khan has been appointed as the new president of KP PTI and Ali Asghar Khan will be the provincial general secretary of the party. Shehbaz Gill Shinwari, senior vice president, while Nawaz Mehmood and Dr Bashir Khan have been appointed vice presidents of the party in the province. Sher Ali Arbab, Col Inamullah have been made additional general secretary and secretary finance of the party respectively.

Moreover Sajid Nawaz, Omar Farooq Kakakhel, Saleem Rehman, Tahir Iqbal, Khurram Zeeshan Advocate, Arif Marwat and Humayun Khan have been delegated with the responsibilities of deputy general secretaries. Sindh chapter of PTI’s governing body includes Haleem Adil Sheikh and Sadaqat Jataoi as president and senior vice president of the party in Sindh. Mehfooz Ursani is the new provincial general secretary and Jamal Siddiqui has been given the responsibilities of information secretary.

Pappu Khan Chachar and Agha Taimoor have been appointed as vice presidents and in addition to that Syed Izharul Hassan alias Qadri Bhai and Arsalan Faisal Mirza have been delegated with the responsibilities of provincial additional general secretary and secretary finance respectively. Ashraf Qureshi, Tahir Shah, raja Khan Jakharani, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Inayat Hussain and Haji Khawand Bakhsh Johejo have been appointed as provincial deputy general secretaries.

In Balochistan, the governing body includes Dr Muneer Baloch as president, Zahoor Agha as senior vice president, Nazar Baloch and Roohullah Khilji as vice presidents of the party in the province. The responsibilities of general secretary and additional general secretary in the province have been conferred to Bari Baraich and Salar Khan. Bismillah Agha, Ghulam Mustafa, Arif Rind, Attaullah Kalpar, Akhtar Mandokhel, Kaleem Sumlani and Abdullha Siyapaad have been appointed as deputy general secretaries.

Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter of PTI also undergoes a revamp. According to the notification shared by CMD, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhry has been appointed as president of the party in the region. Choudhry Zafar Anwar, Choudhry Azhar Sadiq Raja Khursheed Ahmed have been delegated with the responsibilities of SVP and vice presidents of the party.

The responsibilities of general secretary and additional general secretary of the party in AJK have been delegated to Raja Mussadiq Khan and Raja Masroor Khan respectively. Zulfiqar Abbasi and Sardar Ershad Mehmood have been appointed as finance secretary and information secretary. Moreover, Sardar Qazi, Sikandar Brig., Sardar Murtaza Tahir, Chaudhary Maqbool and Salman Butt have been appointed as deputy general secretaries of PTI AJK.

PTI, Gilgit-Baltistan, also undergoes a change in the infrastructure of the party. According to the new setup, Syed Jaffar Hussain Shah has been appointed as president of PTI GB chapter, Shah Nasir has been appointed as senior vice president and Col (R) Obaidullah Baig, Amjad Zaidi have been appointed as vice presidents of the party. Fatahullah Khan has been conferred the responsibilities of general secretary of the party and Mohammad Taqi Akhwanzada has been appointed as additional general secretary.

Sabir Hussain, Amna Ansari and Noshad Alam have been delegated with the responsibilities of deputy general secretaries of the party in the region. moreover, Ajmal Hussain and Abrar Hussain have appointed as finance secretary and information secretary respectively.