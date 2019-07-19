Life support training at Arid university

Rawalpindi : Two days Basic Life Support and First Aid training commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.

The aim of this training is to provide the training to make university’s staff expert in the field of emergency to handle serious and life-threatening situations while proper medical response is still on the way.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while Mubeen-ur-Rasheed from Rescue 1122 was a trainer. More than 100 University staff members are participating in the training.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that Basic Life Support training is essential for everyone in Pakistan so that the precious life of the messes can be saved. He also suggested that first aid training must be declared mandatory for the school/college students to manage emergency situation. He thanked the rescue 1122 team and appreciated the efforts of organisers. He hoped that such training should also be organised in future as well.

The participants will be imparted critical skills like placing an unconscious casualty into the recovery position, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, stopping bleeding and elevation bandaging injuries and preventing the worsening of the patient’s condition and promoting recovery.