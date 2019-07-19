RIS CEO awarded best educational entrepreneur award by RCCI

Islamabad : Roots International Schools (RIS) CEO Walid Mushtaq have been awarded as the ‘Best Educational Entrepreneur Excellence Award’ for recognition in the field of Education Enterprise & Innovation at the 32nd Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s International Recognition & Awards Ceremony, this is indeed been a testament of the untiring efforts of dedicated staff & faculty, achievements of thousands of graduates of Roots International Schools & Metropolitan International University Colleges.

The award ceremony held in Kaula Lampur, Malaysia. The award was presented by Prime Minister of Malaysia Tun Mahathir Muhammad, Mrs Mahathir Muhammad, RCCI President Shahid Saleem, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, Chairman International awards Nadeem Rauf, high ranking government officials from Malaysia & Pakistan and business dignitaries of both countries attended the ceremony, Zeeshan Akram - manager Enrollments and Outreach received the award on behalf of RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq.

This award is conferred upon a renowned internationally acclaimed educationist, mentor and social entrepreneur who has rendered services for scaling of education, empowering & transforming youth, connecting global classrooms, enriching Pakistan with state of the art teaching & learning standards.

Walid Mushtaq has laid the foundation of first ever Chinese, German programme classes with over 5,000 students. He has set the stage for broadening horizons of over 10,000 students who are fulfilling their ambitions at top ranking corporations, universities and institutes not only in Pakistan but also globally.

Under his leadership, RIS is the first school in Pakistan to announce the Microsoft Office 356 programme along with learning management system for our students exclusively. He has professionally trained and empowered 10,000 teachers and academic practitioners. This award is dedicated to the brilliant & astounding success of our students in breaking all records in Cambridge international examinations, international baccalaureate IB, HSSC, SSC examinations & host of all qualifications that we offer across our colleges & schools.

The ‘Best Educational Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2019’ is a justified acknowledgment of Walid Mushtaq’s vision, caliber and performance.