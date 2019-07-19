close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
July 20, 2019

Rain likely

Lahore

July 20, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the city Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat and DI Khan Divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Murree 55mm, Kot Addu 47mm, Faisalabad 27mm, Khanewal 14mm, Layyah 10mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 06mm, ZP 03mm, Bokra 02mm), Sahiwal 06mm, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03mm), TT Singh 04mm, Jhang 03mm, Bhakkar, Joharabad 02mm, Sialkot, Chakwal, DG Khan 01mm, Dir (upper 23mm, Lower 02mm), Kakul 17mm, Malam Jabba 09, Peshawar (City 06, A/P 01), Balakot, Parachinar 05, Saidu Sharif, Cherat 02, Garhi Dupatta 25, Muzaffarabad (A/P 16, City 03) and Rawalakot 09.

