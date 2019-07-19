Man killed by speedy train

Rawalpindi: A youngster was killed while three others were injured when they were hit by a speedy train while crossing railway tracks here on Friday.

According to spokesman for Rescue 1122, the ill-fated 22-year-old youth, Muhammad Abbas s/o Alif khan was killed while crossing the railway track near Katcha Stop on

IJP Road.

Three others including Huzaifa S/o Mujeed ur Rehman, Muhammad Hanif s/o Naveed Ali and Salman s/o Sher Ali got serious injuries. The injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where their condition is now stable, the spokesman added.