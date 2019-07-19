CITY PULSE: Malawi

The VM Art Gallery is hosting Laurence Savary’s solo exhibition, titled ‘Malawi’ and featuring a series of photographs exploring wildlife, nature and culture from the heart of Africa, until July 23. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Cyra Ali, Samya Arif, Sara Khan and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II’ until August 8. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

The Variations in the Art Field

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘The Variations in the Art Field’, featuring the works of master watercolourists Abdul Hayee, Abdul Malik Channa, Fariya Zaeem, Ishfaque Ali, Mariam Mushtaq Kazi, Sabiha Nasruddeen and Zaman Baloach, until July 22. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Small Is Beautiful

The Koel Gallery is hosting Alia Bilgrami, Amna Hashmi, Mariam Baniasadi, Mohsin Shafi, Saima Ali, Samar Zia and Zarina Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Small Is Beautiful’ until July 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Jashn-e-Sawan

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Jashn-e-Sawan: A Festival of Contemporary Theatre until August 4, featuring the following plays: Heer (until July 21), Dead End (July 25 to July 28) and Pooja (August 1 to August 4). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

I was a bird

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Dr Mohsen Keiany’s solo art exhibition titled ‘I was a bird’ until July 25. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Is This Work Taxed?

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Jaffer Hasan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Is This Work Taxed?’ until July 22. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

The Jumbo Alteration

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Ali Sultan, Sophia Balagamwala and Yasser Vayani’s art exhibition titled 'The Jumbo Alteration' until July 25. Call 021-35861523 for more information.