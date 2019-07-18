India’s ‘dosa king’ dies one week into life term

NEW DELHI: An Indian restaurant tycoon known as the “Dosa King” died in hospital Thursday, a week after beginning a life sentence for the murder of a love rival. P. Rajagopal, 71, was convicted for the murder of his love interest’s husband in 2004, but only went to jail this month when the Supreme Court rejected his final appeal. Rajagopal, who turned his Saravana Bhawan restaurant into a global chain, died at Chennai’s Vijaya hospital where he was taken on Tuesday with heart problems. “We failed to revive him and he passed away this morning due to cardiac failure,” a hospital official told AFP.