Bilal confident ahead of Geisler fight

KARACHI: Having an undefeated six-bout stint in professional circuit, Karachi-based South Waziristan’s young boxer Mohammad Bilal will face defending champion Geisler AP of Indonesia in the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia silver super lightweight title bout at the Waringin Sports Hall Jayapura, Indonesia, on Saturday (tomorrow).

The 23-year-old, who plays kick-boxing and wushu, is confident of a win against the 35-year-old Indonesian who has to his credit 14-10-1 experience in professional boxing. “I know that my opponent is highly experienced but I am very much confident,” Bilal told ‘The News’ in an interview from Indonesia on Thursday.

He said he had faced numerous problems during his short pro-career which he wants to continue. “There were a lot of problems but God always helped me. I managed constant training by the grace of God Almighty,” he said.

“I have not played amateur boxing at international level and my punches are not like those of amateur boxers but I know how to beat my opponents,” said Bilal, whose parents moved to Karachi from Badar valley in South Waziristan around 20 years ago.

He lives in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and is aiming to go a long way in professional boxing along with wushu. He is expected to be part of Pakistan wushu squad in the 13th South Asian Games slated to be held in Nepal from December 1-10.

Bilal, who earns his bread and butter by working as physical education instructor at various schools and colleges of Karachi, would be colliding against a tougher foreigner for the first time.

“The initial six bouts which I played in Pakistan were tough but beating the Indonesian will be even tougher,” Bilal said.

He said that he was keen to get some tips from former WBC No1 Mohammad Waseem. “It would be great if I got some tips from him,” he said. Waseem, meanwhile, told ‘The News’ from Scotland that he was ready to help Bilal. “Yes, why not. I will give him tips,” the two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion said.

Bilal said that his Saturday’s fight was also a World Boxing Association (WBA) South title bout. Meanwhile, Pakistan Wushu Federation’s (PWF) president Malik Iftikhar appreciated Bilal’s boxing skills. “He is much better in boxing than in wushu,” he told ‘The News’.

“It’s just his start in professional circuit. As he gains experience, he will become better,” Malik said. “Bilal is physically very fit, mentally confident, not over-confident, and very hard working,” he said. Bilal was part of Pakistan’s kick-boxing squad which featured in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in 2017.