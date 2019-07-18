Lessons learned

This refers to the editorial 'Two victors '(July 16). The ICC should review the rule about comparing net run rates in case of a tie between two teams in a match. The game should continue till a team scores more runs than the other. Both the teams playing in the final were equally good but luck was on the English team’s side when the ball touched the bat of Ben Stokes on the last throw. In the semi-finals between India and New Zealand, MS Dhoni's stumps were hit from an unusual angle which tilted the match in New Zealand's favour.

The weather conditions and who won the coin toss were crucial factors in deciding which team got an upper hand. Many lessons can be learned from the proceedings of matches. The character of a team could be gauged from the reaction of their fans after losing a match, for instance. This is why the tournament had drawn so much excitement and thrill, all the way up to the last day.

Dr. Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA