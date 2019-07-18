Wahab criticises decision to levy sales tax on private hospitals

Sindh Information and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has censured the federal government for its decision to levy sales tax on private hospitals in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that the ineligible federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had selected the health sector of the country as a source to generate more income.

The provincial law adviser said that serving sales tax notices to the privately-run hospitals was tantamount to massive injustice with the people of Pakistan. The gas and electricity utility companies had been directed to levy standard sales tax on the hospitals, he said, adding that it would cause deterioration in the provision of health care services in the country.

Wahab said the Pakistan Peoples Party ruling in Sindh had never disturbed the public service sectors. He said that the federal government should act sensibly and immediately withdraw its decision to levy sales tax on the hospitals.