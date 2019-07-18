close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Wahab criticises decision to levy sales tax on private hospitals

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Sindh Information and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has censured the federal government for its decision to levy sales tax on private hospitals in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that the ineligible federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had selected the health sector of the country as a source to generate more income.

The provincial law adviser said that serving sales tax notices to the privately-run hospitals was tantamount to massive injustice with the people of Pakistan. The gas and electricity utility companies had been directed to levy standard sales tax on the hospitals, he said, adding that it would cause deterioration in the provision of health care services in the country.

Wahab said the Pakistan Peoples Party ruling in Sindh had never disturbed the public service sectors. He said that the federal government should act sensibly and immediately withdraw its decision to levy sales tax on the hospitals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi