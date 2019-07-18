close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 19, 2019

Replicas

Business

 
July 19, 2019

Brazilian police have shut down a covert factory making knock-off Ferraris and Lamborghinis, following complaints from the two Italian automakers. Police arrested a

father and son duo who owned the workshop in Santa Catarina, about 840 miles southwest of Rio de Janeiro. The shop was offering the cars on social media for $45,000 to $60,000, which is far less than what the genuine exotic supercars cost. The least-expensive 2019 Ferrari model is the Portofino with a MSRP of $214,533 and the Lamborghini Urus has a base price $200,000. The sleek vehicles looked similar to the authentic ones and included badges and seats embroidered with the car companies’ logos.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business