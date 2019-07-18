tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brazilian police have shut down a covert factory making knock-off Ferraris and Lamborghinis, following complaints from the two Italian automakers. Police arrested a
father and son duo who owned the workshop in Santa Catarina, about 840 miles southwest of Rio de Janeiro. The shop was offering the cars on social media for $45,000 to $60,000, which is far less than what the genuine exotic supercars cost. The least-expensive 2019 Ferrari model is the Portofino with a MSRP of $214,533 and the Lamborghini Urus has a base price $200,000. The sleek vehicles looked similar to the authentic ones and included badges and seats embroidered with the car companies’ logos.
Brazilian police have shut down a covert factory making knock-off Ferraris and Lamborghinis, following complaints from the two Italian automakers. Police arrested a
father and son duo who owned the workshop in Santa Catarina, about 840 miles southwest of Rio de Janeiro. The shop was offering the cars on social media for $45,000 to $60,000, which is far less than what the genuine exotic supercars cost. The least-expensive 2019 Ferrari model is the Portofino with a MSRP of $214,533 and the Lamborghini Urus has a base price $200,000. The sleek vehicles looked similar to the authentic ones and included badges and seats embroidered with the car companies’ logos.