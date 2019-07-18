Replicas

Brazilian police have shut down a covert factory making knock-off Ferraris and Lamborghinis, following complaints from the two Italian automakers. Police arrested a

father and son duo who owned the workshop in Santa Catarina, about 840 miles southwest of Rio de Janeiro. The shop was offering the cars on social media for $45,000 to $60,000, which is far less than what the genuine exotic supercars cost. The least-expensive 2019 Ferrari model is the Portofino with a MSRP of $214,533 and the Lamborghini Urus has a base price $200,000. The sleek vehicles looked similar to the authentic ones and included badges and seats embroidered with the car companies’ logos.