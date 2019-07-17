Domestic flight fares reduced by Rs20,000

KARACHI: The domestic flight fares in Pakistan have been reduced by 20,000 rupees.

According to travel agents, the return ticket of Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore has been lowered to Rs35,000 to Rs40,000 from Rs50,000 to Rs60,000 and further decline is expected.

The aviation sources revealed that the fares are decreased after inclusion of two private airplanes. Air Blue spokesperson told that two new Airbus A320 have been added to the fleet.

The ticket prices were surged after Shaheen Air suspended and Air Blue reduced domestic operations, and passengers had to pay more money for domestic flights as compare to the flights to Europe. On the other hand, plastic luggage-wrapping rates have also been reduced upon the directions of the prime minister Imran Khan at all airports for domestic as well as international passengers.