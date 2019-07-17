Around 192 players to get PCB contracts from next season

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would dole out domestic contracts to almost 192 players who would be seen in action in first class and back up (Grade II) tournaments starting from 2019-20.

A PCB official has confirmed that the board has decided to look after all the domestic contractual players for the next three years after which every provincial association would have to raise a system where they could look after their association financial matters. “The future first class cricket in Pakistan would revolve around six provincial teams. Every team would be eligible to give contract to 32 players-16 top players for the first class cricket (Quaid-i-Azam Trophy) and rest of 16 for Grade II cricket.

For the first three years, the PCB will look after all the financial matters of the provincial associations, including doling out contracts to players. After first three years, provincial associations would have to look for their own finance to run the system.”

It has also been decided that the contract to players would be awarded for whole year instead of a season or for certain period of time. It is believed that a top first class cricketer would get richer by Rs 2.2 million for a year whereas those playing Grade II would get around Rs one million per year. This will include all perks and privileges.