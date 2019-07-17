‘Tough decisions to put country on the right track’

MINGORA: Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday said that tough decisions by Prime Minister Imran Khan would put the country on the right track, whereas the fair accountability process was a major contributing factor to the development of Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar titled “Right to Information Act” here, he said the government believed in fair accountability and merit, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act (RTI) was declared the best act among 124 countries of the world. The minister said that the RTI was the outcome of Imran Khan’s vision as he was determined to develop the country. He said this act was not only providing access to common people but it was also meant for making the government accountable to the citizens. While criticizing the previous governments, Shaukat Yousafzai said that Pakistan was about to go bankrupt due to corruption and wrong policies of the past rulers, adding that the timely but hard decisions of Imran Khan pulled the country out of the crisis. “In a welfare state, every citizen has the right to information,” he said, adding that every citizen would get the right to know about the corrupt practices of the past rulers through this act. Chief Commissioner RTI Abdul Hamid Orakzai, representatives from the district administration, members of the districts councils and local elders attended the seminar.