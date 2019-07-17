close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Disabled cricket team camp for World Series from July 23

Sports

July 18, 2019

KARACHI: The training camp of the Pakistan disabled cricket team will be organised here at the National Stadium from July 23. The camp will help the team prepare for the 2019 Physical Disability World Series which will be held next month in Worcestershire, England.

The training camp will conclude on July 30. The team will then leave for England on July 31. Apart from Pakistan, hosts England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India will be taking part in the World Series. Pakistan will play the opening game against England on August 5.

