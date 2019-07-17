close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Gold rates decline

Business

KARACHI: Gold rates decreased Rs1,150/tola in the local market on Wednesday. According to Karachi Saraf Association, gold rates dropped in the local market to Rs82,650/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices decreased Rs986 to Rs70,842/10 grams. In the international market, gold rates dropped $13/ounce to $1,403/ounce.

