Gold rates decline

KARACHI: Gold rates decreased Rs1,150/tola in the local market on Wednesday. According to Karachi Saraf Association, gold rates dropped in the local market to Rs82,650/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices decreased Rs986 to Rs70,842/10 grams. In the international market, gold rates dropped $13/ounce to $1,403/ounce.
