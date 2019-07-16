CPO calls for checking kidnapping, child abuse incidents

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has issued vigorous instructions regarding kidnapping for ransom and incidents of child abuse and exploitation.

The CPO said that those involved in abusing the minors are morally guilty before the law and the society, they'll be punished accordingly as per the law and police must unveil true horrible faces of such sexual predators in front of the society. Any pendency regarding such cases is unbearable. SPs should sort the cases and applications in their respective divisions and report back. Kidnapping for ransom incidents are a challenge to the law, the police should prioritize their strategy to ensure the victim's life is saved and endeavour to ensure the timely arrest of the culprits.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with police officers in the CPO office. The CPO Rawalpindi stressed the need for implementing proactive safety and precautionary measures to ensure decreasing the probability of such horrible crime from happening in the first place. In this regard, awareness campaigns are a must-have. The police should keep an eye on all those bearing a previous record of sexual abuse.

The CPO said that these sexual predators can and will murder the innocent children after committing crimes of sexual abuse to diminish all shreds of evidence, which increases the gravity of the situation manifold. The police should form a comprehensive strategy to work on these cases from every angle. “If God forbid such an incident takes place, the police should keep contact and collaboration with the victim party as well as human rights NGOs especially working in relation to child protection to inform them of the steps being taken by the Police to trace out the case. The Police should utilise all means including modern technologies in this regard. And in regards to modern scientific technology, the necessary course should be conducted for the respective field officers. The CPO office will provide all the required resources for the cause,” he added.