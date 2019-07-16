close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 17, 2019

CAA renegotiated plastic wrapping charges

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 17, 2019

Islamabad: On special directions of Shahrukh Nusrat Secretary Aviation/DG CAA, the charges of baggage plastic wrapping has been reduced for passenger’s facilitation and provide immediate relief to the passengers, a spokesperson of CAA said Tuesday.

New rate of Rs50 per piece would be applicable with immediate effect on all sizes and types of luggage. Previously Rs400 for double and Rs200 for single baggage were being charged. CAA management is keeping uniform policy for all airports and same rate will be charged on all airports.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus