CAA renegotiated plastic wrapping charges

Islamabad: On special directions of Shahrukh Nusrat Secretary Aviation/DG CAA, the charges of baggage plastic wrapping has been reduced for passenger’s facilitation and provide immediate relief to the passengers, a spokesperson of CAA said Tuesday.

New rate of Rs50 per piece would be applicable with immediate effect on all sizes and types of luggage. Previously Rs400 for double and Rs200 for single baggage were being charged. CAA management is keeping uniform policy for all airports and same rate will be charged on all airports.