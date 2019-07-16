Newborn girl abducted from Faisalabad hospital

FAISALABAD: A newborn baby was abducted from the Allied Hospital here on Tuesday.

The newborn child of Malik Saqlain of Chak 128/JB was admitted to the hospital nursery ward for some minor health problems. When Saqlain came to see his daughter, he found her missing.

He reported the incident to the hospital administration and Civil Lines police. The police obtained the CCTV footage, which revealed that a couple was carrying the newborn girl from the hospital. The abductors were later identified as Altaf and his wife Uzma. The police have registered a case.

On the other hand, the Allied Hospital medical superintendent beefed up the hospital security, besides constituting a committee to probe into the matter and fix responsibility so that action could be taken against the negligent officials.