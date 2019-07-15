Trader accuses police of refusing to register FIR

PESHAWAR: A trader on Monday accused the Gulbahar Police Station personnel of not registering his first information report (FIR) against his partner who was allegedly threatening him with dire consequences.

Speaking at a press conference, Muhammad Yousaf, belonging to Gulbahar locality in the provincial capital, said that he launched a joint venture (rice business) with his partner Iftikhar Ahmed and invested Rs5 million. He said that after some time, he happened to be in a dire need of money and asked his partner to return it, but he started threatening him with dire consequences. He said he went to the Gulbahar Police Station to register a case against his partner but the police refused to oblige him.