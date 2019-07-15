Summer and humidity care for pets necessary for their overall health

Islamabad

With each passing year, the temperature in summers are soaring in Pakistan. The people go out in parks for their evening strolls as well as spend more time outdoors doing summer activities. The children indulge in sports like cricket, football, skating swimming etc., to spend their summers with their friends. In summers, the humidity ratio starts from 60% and reaches up to 85%, which makes it really difficult for everyone to cope up. The humidity in these months takes its toll on domestic pets because they suffer a lot in humid weather because of their heavy coats. Dogs if kept outdoors in kennels or homemade houses should be kept in hygienic conditions as well as be kept clean so that they are not attacked by fleas and ticks, which multiply in humid weather. These ticks are very painful and they suck blood and make the pets anemic and feeble. Molds is yet another problem in rainy days, which makes the pets sick if their houses or kennels are not properly cleaned. Pet houses should be properly ventilated, as it is necessary for the elimination of molds and mildew, especially if their kennels are made of wood. Most of the veterinarians suggest shaving off the pet and leaving one-inch hair on their body to combat the summers. However, yearly vaccinations are must for all the pets but de-worming vaccinations are must in these months so that they don’t get any ticks or worms. A wound on pet should be checked and taken care of immediately as the wound can harbour maggots, which is very painful for pets.

Dr. Masood-ul-Haq, vet consultant, Bahria Zoo while talking to ‘The News’ said that their body temperature rises with the rising temperature and they are more vulnerable for heat strokes. "Give them clean water along with glucose or ORS with water so that they don’t get dehydrated. Timely vaccinations and de-worming is a must for maintaining the health care of pets," he said.

There are people who cannot take their dogs and cats for shaving to veterinarians because of their busy schedule, the vets have started services for grooming and shaving at home.

While walking with them, never exert the dog. Only take your dog for his/ her walks early morning and late evening once the sun has set and make sure there is always plenty of clean, fresh, cool water for your dog. Always watch out for the signs of dehydration, specially if they stick out their tongue for too long.

Summers are crucial months for pets as they be protected from direct sunlight and kept in shade in a clean and hygienic environment.