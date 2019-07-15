Population welfareplan finalised: minister

LAHORE: On the federal government’s direction, the Punjab government has finalised an action plan for implementing a comprehensive programme of population welfare in the province.

This was stated during a briefing to a meeting jointly chaired by Punjab Population Welfare Minister Hashim Dogar and Chief Secretary, Punjab, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar here on Monday. Secretary Population Welfare briefed the meeting on performance and structure of the department, ongoing and upcoming projects.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that healthy mother and child lay foundation of a healthy society. He mentioned that the government is fully aware of the problem of rapid population growth and has allocated more funds for population welfare in the budget this year.

He said coordination with health department be enhanced regarding implementation of programmes of mother and child healthcare. The chief secretary said that concrete steps are needed to control the growing population. “If attention is not paid to this serious issue, it would be difficult to handle the problems arising out of it in the years to come,” he added.

He said there is a need to work on a war footing to control rapidly growing population for improving living standard of people. He stated that help of Ulema may be sought to raise awareness among people about this issue as they can play an important role in this regard.

He said information about thalassemia and genetic disorders especially be also incorporated in the counselling programmes. He said improvement in governance and public service delivery is a priority of the government.

He directed the Secretary Population Welfare to utilise information technology for capacity building of the department, saying that use of IT has helped institutes improve their performance. The meeting was also attended by officers of Population Welfare Department.

Politics of PPP, PML-N has ended: Minister for Communication & Works Sardar Asif Naqai has said it is surprising that the PML-N not only plundered national exchequer but also did not even hesitate to loot the foreign aid donated for earthquake affectees.

The minister said today’s crucial phase is due to the looting and plundering of the past rulers in the name of development and progress of the country. He said time of money laundering and corruption has ended. Prime Minister Imran Khan will bring the ongoing campaign against corruption to its logical end.

He said Corruption Bachao Agenda will fail despite all its negative tactics. Opposition cannot protect their corrupt leaders from accountability. Political career of Peoples Party and N-league has ended and people during next general elections will reject them.

Imran Khan is the only ray of hope for the nation who can eradicate corruption, unemployment, poverty and price hike from the country. PTI government is implementing the agenda of achieving development and prosperity for Pakistan. Economy will soon improve, the minister added.

hospital waste: On the directions of Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir has ordered preparing a report about disposing of private hospital wastes of the province on daily basis.

He was addressing the participants of the conference held in connection with disposing of hospital wastes organised by Directorate General Health Service and Hepatitis Infection Control Programme.

Dr Khalid Mahmood Anwar, Dr Shoaib Garmanii, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fiaz Butt, Dr Mushtaq Sulehria, Dr Yadullah and a large number of participants were present. The minister said the scope of disposing of hospital wastes will be extended to Rural and Basic Health Centres as well.