Meat quality

The lack of standard policy for the sale of cattle and poultry products in Pakistan is deeply disturbing. The chicken we eat has been injected with growth hormones and all sorts of enhancement drugs to make them more appetizing and plump. These unwanted chemical alterations are harmful to us and really mess up hormonal balances. They have also been linked to the increase in infertility and disorders like PCOS. Cattle are injected with hormone boosters as well, especially testosterone. They are incredibly harmful to the human body, especially to women who are supposed to have much lower levels of testosterone compared to men.

Our government needs to set up a policy of standard management that tests products to make sure that they are safe for human consumption. People also need to make sure that they do not have meat too often. Such side-effects are fine in small quantities but eating meat every day for every meal is what is truly dangerous as it is the build-up of such additives in your body that cause harm.

Wariz Liaqat Khan

Hyderabad