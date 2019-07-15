Ghulam Nabi Memon named city’s new top cop

A major change was witnessed on Monday morning when the Sindh government issued a transfer and posting order of Additional Inspector General of Police (Addl IGP) Karachi Amir Ahmed Shaikh and replaced him with the newly promoted Addl IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The notification released by the provincial administration also includes orders for the transfer and posting of four other additional inspectors general of the Sindh police. The notification reads: “Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21), Addl IGP Hyderabad Region, is transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department.

“Waliullah Dal (BS-21), Addl IGP Special Branch, Sindh, Karachi, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Addl IGP Hyderabad Region, vice Ghulam Sarwar Jamali transferred.

“Amir Ahmed Shaikh (BS-21), Addl IGP Karachi, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Addl IGP Operations against an existing vacancy.

“Addl IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon (BS-21), who was awaiting posting, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Addl IGP Karachi, vice Amir Ahmed Shaikh transferred. “Addl IGP Imran Yaqub Minhas, who was awaiting posting, on promotion to BS-21, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Addl IGP Special Branch, Sindh, Karachi, vice Waliullah Dal transferred.”

Moreover, two deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of the Karachi police were also transferred, according to the notification: “DIG Farhat Ali Junejo, who was awaiting posting, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIG Special Branch Karachi against an existing vacancy.

“DIG Qamaruz Zaman, who was awaiting posting, is posted with immediate effect as DIG Traffic Licensing & Training Karachi against an existing vacancy.”

It may be noted here that Amir Ahmed Shaikh, who was posted as the city police chief last year, was transferred before completing a year of service as the Addl IGP Karachi. He had replaced Addl IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar, who had served for three years, on August 8, 2018.

After being posted as the Karachi police chief, Shaikh had announced some policies that included the forming of complaint cells at police stations, the introduction of a WhatsApp complaint number and many other initiatives, while many other projects were in the pipeline.

The newly appointed Addl IGP Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon, is also an experienced officer, who has served the city at key positions and possesses a clean record. For the past eight years he served the Intelligence Bureau at several key positions.

Other postings of Addl IGP Memon are SSP Malir, SSP District Larkana, ADIG Establishment Karachi, Addl Secretary to Chief Minister Sindh, Director Enquiries Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh, ADIG Operations Karachi, DPO Hyderabad, DIG South Range, DIG Headquarters, Central Police Office, Sindh, Karachi.

Talking to The News, Memon said he had several priorities and plans that include self-respect of every citizen, as usually it was witnessed that the citizens had to face difficulties in registering their complaints, while after their complaints had been lodged, no outcome was witnessed.

To overcome the issue, the new city police chief will devise a mechanism that can portray a good picture of the police, so people from different walks of life do not hesitate to approach any police station with their complaints. He will also meet the public on a daily basis to hear their issues and provide immediate results.

Moreover, his priorities also include the investigation branch, which needs a lot of attention, because if the investigation department is weak, then the cases will not be pursued effectively, benefitting criminals being bailed out.

Another issue of the Karachi police is welfare of the officials, for which he will devise a strategy to resolve all the relevant issues. After taking charge of the office in the coming days, he will hold a meeting with his subordinates, including DIGs and SSPs of various districts of Karachi, to seek briefings from them on the crime situation of the city, following which a strategy will be decided to curb street crime and other problems plaguing the people.