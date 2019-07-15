FPCCI assures support to govt

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has announced support to new government initiative to document the economy and expanding tax net that will definitely boost socioeconomic development and economic prosperity of the people, a statement said on Monday.

The FPCCI always proactively engage with the government to bring foreign exchange through positive image of Pakistan and assures its support to help government on all economic fronts, Engr Daroo Khan Achackzai, president of the FPCCI, said. The business community appreciated the prime minister’s endeavour to re-track the economy and requested that being the policy of the PM to resolve all issues in consultation with the real stakeholders, invite businessmen, especially small traders who are suffering seriously due to some measures announced in the federal budget.

The FPCCI president expressed concern on the problems of small traders and requests the prime minister to give time and appointment to resolve the latest burning issues on priority to keep the economy moving forward.