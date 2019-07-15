close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
AFP
July 16, 2019

Unfairly demote

Business

AFP
July 16, 2019

People walk cross a road at a business district in Seoul on Monday. New legislation that comes into effect on July 16 will criminalise business owners who unfairly dismiss employees

harassed at work in South Korea. The new law will subject owners of companies that “unfairly

demote or dismiss” workers who allege harassment to three years imprisonment or a fine of up to 30 million won ($25,000).

