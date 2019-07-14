No-trust move against Sanjrani to fail: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the PTI-led government along with its coalition partners would foil No-Confidence Move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The PTI government stands tall with Senate chairman and will vote for him, Buzdar said in his statement issued from Lahore here Sunday.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, he said the opposition parties only wanted to remove Senate chairman for their personal interest the nation was fully aware of their designs, he continued. He lauded the role of Senate chairman in running the house smoothly.