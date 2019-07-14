Protest against shortage of staff, equipment at hospital

MANSEHRA: The residents of Darband and adjoining villages on Sunday took to streets and threw stretchers and furniture of sole Civil Hospital on the road in protest against what they said the shortage of staff and X-rays and other machinery on Sunday.

“Can you imagine this hospital is running without electricity? No doctors and paramedical staff are posted here since its inauguration two years ago and patients are compelled to seek treatment at other hospitals,” Habib Sakhi, Naib Nazim Darband Neighbourhood Council said while addressing the protesters.

The protesters assembled on the main road in Darband and blocked it to all sorts of traffic by burning tyres.

They chanted slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which according to them couldn’t post even a single doctor at the Civil Hospital which was being run by a medicinal technician.

“Though this hospital is supposed to provide emergency and other health care services around the clock, it remains functional hardly for few hours,” said Sakhi.

He added that the PTI was making tall claims of making drastic changes in the existing health system but the condition of the Civil Hospital in Darband believed its claims.

“We would be left with no other option but to block Darband-Oghi road to traffic for an indefinite period if the government didn’t post doctors, paramedical staff and provided equipment to this hospital within a week,” said Sakhi.

Rs5m budget for village council: The Safada village council has approved Rs5 million tax-free budget for ongoing financial year 2019/20 on Sunday.

“This is a people friendly budget as Rs4.2 million would be spent on development schemes recommended by councillors,” Basharat Ali Swati, the nazim Safada village council, said while presenting the budget in the council.

The council which met with convener Iftikhar Ahmad approved the budget with thumping majority.Swati said that term of existing local governments would end within the next two to three months and that was why development funds were earmarked for such schemes which were still in various stages of completion.

Gang busted, 10 bikes seized: The police busted a gang and seized 10 motorbikes stolen from various parts of the district.

Officials said a police party led by City Station House Officer Asim Bukhari raided a house on the outskirts of the city. It seized 10 stolen motorbikes and arrested three lifters.

The alleged bike lifters were identified as Mohammad Shahid, Adil Hussain and Mohammad Ibrar.