People are talking about —

— the steps being taken by the CDA to ‘improve’ the Margazar Zoo and how it is trying to involve the business community in the effort as part of its corporate social responsibility. People say while it is good to see cosmetic changes like colourful gates etc., unless the areas where the poor animals are kept are large enough for their needs and a proper diet is not given to them on a regular basis, nothing will change for the better.

— the fact that the traders of Karachi and other parts of Sindh were giving a monthly stipend to a leader who had teams extorting it by force but are now reluctant to pay taxes, which traders in all civilised countries do as a matter of routine. People say it is unfortunate that a soft approach appealing to the patriotic side of businessmen falls on deaf ears, while fear of reprisals makes them compliant to demands and unfair practices.

— the fact that the Chairman FBR has categorically stated no new taxes have been levied on items like flour and ghee but prices have been raised by those who deal in these commodities. People say while prices do go up because of the increase in utilities like gas and electricity, it is not to the extent that prices of commodities are increased by retailers, so maybe other forces are at play to make previous governments look good but it’s the masses that suffer.

— the personal abuse hurled at members of the cricket team whenever they lose a match, by so called ‘fans’ and how it indicates boorish behaviour of the worst kind which needs to be condemned. People say unfortunately the electronic media fans the flames by using inappropriate language when they are describing a missed catch; getting out after a few runs or other incidents when a match is taking place and they too should remember it’s a game and cricketers are humans.

— the shelter homes established by the government and the fact that they are fully occupied is making people wonder if they are being run fair and square, or there is a bit of hanky panky going on as far as the persons who are in charge are concerned. The questions include the matter of proving if a person is really in need of shelter; how does he/she prove it and if not, does a little ‘under the table’ graft help?

— the Nahakki Tunnel in Mohmmand Agency constructed by Pakistan Army, which will facilitate the people of Mohmmand and Bajaur to cross the Nahakki mountain in just a few minutes instead of many hours. People say while it is the job of federal and local government to provide such facilities to the citizens, the army is known to have filled in the gap many a time while also helping during natural disasters. — I.H.