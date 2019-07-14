83 alm seekers held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 83 beggars from different spots of the busy highways during last 48 hours with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers, a police spokesman said Saturday.

Islamabad police launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed and nabbed 83 beggars. DIG (Operations) has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centres for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen. The DIG has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand.