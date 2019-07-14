close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

Cricket advice

Newspost

 
July 15, 2019

Pakistani cricket fans were disappointed to discover that it was too late for their team to make a comeback from their previous humiliating defeats in the ICC World Cup 2019. Much is being discussed and dissected by the cricket experts on the performance of our team in the world cup.

The Indian cricket team rose to the top because they play in international matches frequently. Finding talent, good coaching, and international experience are what we need to rebuild our team into something noteworthy.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

