Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

925 prisoners screened at medical camp

National

July 15, 2019

Rawalpindi: As many as 925 prisoners of Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala were screened at a special medical camp.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan told this agency on Sunday that 925 prisoners screened for Hepatitis C and 54 of them were found positive while 5 were diagnosed with Hepatitis B.

Dr Rashid informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C and HIV Aids were being carried out at the camp, adding, medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment were also being provided.

The CEO said 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators were performing duties at the camp. He said Punjab government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep, adding, camp would continue till July 20.

