Clogged drains may lead todisaster, warns DMC East chairman

The clogged rainwater drains are one of the biggest issues of Karachi and if not cleaned, they may lead to a serious catastrophe.

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Chairman Moeed Anwar said this on Sunday during his visit to union committees 26 and 28 of the district located in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality.

Anwar called for all the stakeholders of Karachi to help resolve the city’s issues.

Jamal Lashari, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) director for District East, briefed the DMC East chairman on steps taken by the board to ensure cleanliness in the district. Anwar directed the SSWMB director to lift solid waste and rubble present on all the roads of the district.

He also directed the officials concerned to carpet the internal roads of the district and install street lights wherever they were needed. Later, Anwar visited the Rashid Minhas Shaheed Park and directed the officials to install street lights there.

The DMC East chairman also talked to citizens during his visits and told them that as he did not have any authority over water and sewerage, he could not resolve the issues of water shortage and overflowing sewage. He informed the people that water and sewage were domain of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board which operated under the provincial government.