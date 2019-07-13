Farewell

LAHORE : Fatima Jinnah Medical University former VC Prof Javed Gardezi Saturday said competent and capable teachers were the pride of any society and students should respect them.

He said to be a doctor was to choose a noble profession and while following Prof Mohammad Tayyab, it was more important to work with zeal and fervor as he taught his students with the same spirit.

He said this while addressing a farewell party held at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in honor of Prof Tayyab, who retired as principal of PGMI/AMC/LGH after completing his service.

Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Principal SIMS, PINS Executive Director Prof Khalid Mahmood, professors of PGMI, LGH medical superintendent Prof Mahmud Salahud-din, doctors and nurses attended the ceremony.