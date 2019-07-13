Govt ready for talks with traders: Sumsam

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that PML-N wants political confrontation at any cost.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations here on Saturday. He said Sharif family is getting trapped in it’s own net which was laid out for others. The information minister said that loose ends were getting tied up and many faces would be exposed soon. Maryam Nawaz herself wants to become a claimant and a judge at the same time, the minister said.

He said that those levelling allegations against others should also have patience to lend an ear to the truth. Involving government in every matter is premeditated.

PML-N is backing the trader community for its own political ends. He said the PTI government had already held negotiations with the trader community and was ready to do so again. It was imperative to take strict decisions for achieving the betterment of national economy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to put the country on the road to progress, prosperity and stability, the minister said.

Minister claim traders strike failed: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said “the badly flopped strike” by certain traders has exposed the lost grounds of the opposition.

The law minister claimed the strike had failed and it was the success of the PTI-led government as people expressed their trust the government’s determination to strengthen the national economy marred by the former two governments. He said, “We appreciate the patriot and sincere traders who rejected the call and supported the government for a noble cause. It shows that the nation has rose up to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is struggling to revive the dead economy by focusing on austerity and expanding tax network.” The citizens have become aware that the present price hike is the upshot of huge corruption committed by two parties in the last 10 years, Raja Basharat said.

He said that in the developed countries, all citizens paid heavy taxes for which their governments provided best civic facilities to them but in Pakistan, certain rich people tried to evade taxes that put the whole burden on the shoulders of small number of tax payers in society.

“We honour those citizens and traders who pay their taxes honestly and help the government.

I hope the realistic policies of the government will bring about economic stability in the country and resolve the problems faced by the people,” he concluded.