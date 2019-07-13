Al-Azizia reference: IHC to hear Nawaz’ plea against verdict on Sept 18

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court to hear former PM Nawaz Sharif appeal against his conviction in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on September 18.

The court will also hear the National Accountability Bureau appeal against Nawaz Sharif acquittal in Flagship investment reference on same day.

Division bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will hear the former PM Nawaz Sharif plea against his conviction in Al-Aziza reference.

Accountability court, Islamabad judge Arshad Malik on December 2018 had sentenced former PM Nawaz Sharif to seven years imprisonment in Al-Azizia reference whereas he was acquitted in Flagship reference.

After the removal of accountability court Judge Arshad Malik over video leak conspiracy the Islamabad High Court ordered to attach Malik affidavit with Nawaz Sharif plea against his sentence.

After his conviction former PM Nawaz Sharif approached Supreme Court and requested to allow him to travel abroad for medical treatment. The apex court rejected the plea and suggested in its judgment to approach appropriate forum to file his request.

Last month, in June the same bench of Islamabad High Court had rejected Nawaz Sharif bail plea on medical grounds.

During hearing the bench remarked that the best doctors are available in Pakistan, even our doctors go aboard for treatment.