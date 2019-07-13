close
July 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Man shot dead in Bara

National

July 14, 2019

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed a man in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said Suleiman, son of Keemya Gul, was going home in Bar Qambarkhel when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained, the sources added. The police lodged the case against unknown people.

