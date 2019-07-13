Closure of checkposts across Hazara division ordered

HARIPUR: Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Babakhel on Saturday asked all the district police officers of Hazara division to close down the police checkposts and pickets and ensure that passengers and tourists moving within the limits of Hazara were not harassed in the name of checking for security purpose.

A press release issued from RPO’s office here said that protecting the life and property of the people was the responsibility of police but dealing the citizens with utmost courtesy and respect was also part of duties of policemen.

He said that subjecting the passengers and tourists to mental torture in the name of checking at the pickets and checkposts established at different entry and exit points of all the districts of Hazara was not acceptable.

The RPO asked the DPOs of all the seven districts of Hazara division to close down immediately all the checkposts and pickets and ensure that no checkpost was set up without prior permission and for valid reasons. He said that if the establishment of checkpoint was needed, the DPOs concerned must deploy only those policemen who had a good reputation to treat the tourists and passengers with respect.

The official stressed the need that in case of re-establishing of a picket deployed cops should also be kept under strict monitoring and any policeman or officer found abusing his powers and harassing tourists and passengers in the name of checking should be taken to task under the police rules.