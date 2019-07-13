Flopped strike proves public trust in PTI policies: Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Basharat Raja has said the flopped strike by certain traders exposed that the opposition has lost grounds, reciprocally approving public trust in the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Commenting on the failure of Saturday’s strike called by the pro-opposition trade organizations allegedly against recent taxes imposed by the government, Raja said in fact the failure of that strike was a success of the PTI government as people expressed their trust in its determination to strengthen the national economy marred by the former two governments. He said: “We appreciate the patriot and sincere traders who rejected the call and supported the government for a noble cause. It shows that the nation has risen to the call of PM Imran Khan who is struggling to revive the dead economy by focusing on austerity and expanding tax network.”

He said the other positive aspect is that the public have recognized the looters who transferred the money collected from the public in form of taxes abroad to meet their personal interests and purchase large properties for their sons and daughters. The citizens have got aware that the present price hike is an upshot of huge corruption made by two parties in the last 10 years.

The provincial minister said that in the developed countries, all citizens paid heavy taxes responsibly for which the government provided best civic facilities to them, but, in Pakistan, certain rich persons try to evade taxes that put the whole burden on the shoulders of a small number of tax payers in the society. He said: “We honour those citizens and traders who pay their taxes honestly and help the government. I hope the realistic policies of the government will bring economic stability in the country and resolve the problems people are facing presently.”