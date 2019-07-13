PM part of mafia that targets political opponents: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday called out Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of being part of the mafia that pressurises judges into targeting and punishing its political opponents.

On her Twitter account, Maryam told the PM, "You’re a part of the mafia that pressurises judges into targeting and punishing your political opponents. It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents and defaced and maligned them in the process. Shame on you."

Maryam’s tweet came in response to a tweet by PM Imran Khan sent out earlier in the day. Apparently targeting the PML-N leadership, the prime minister called them the "Pakistani mafia" and compared them to the Sicilian mafia which uses blackmail and threats to pressurise the judiciary and other institutions. Through another tweet after her meeting with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam said, “Just met Hamza at the NAB detention cell. He is Masha’Allah well & in high spirits. His 6 months old daughter’s expressions on seeing her father were worth capturing. Bravo Hamza!”