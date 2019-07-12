Is greed good?

With the staggering increase in the costs of basic commodities and services for our people, it is quite appropriate for Imran Khan to quote in a recent speech that ‘greed is good!’ The writer Ayn Rand whom he quoted promoted the cult of individualism and opposed any form of human collectivism – unions, feminism, environmentalism, and the programs for human welfare.

Rand’s romance for social cruelty garnered her devout followers, ranging from neoliberal economists and politicians who devastated the lives of the poor in their countries and globally. It would behove the learned PM to update his reading list and quote from George Orwell’s classics – Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty Four as well.

Manzoor Cheema

Islamabad