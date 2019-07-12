close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 13, 2019

Is greed good?

Newspost

 
July 13, 2019

With the staggering increase in the costs of basic commodities and services for our people, it is quite appropriate for Imran Khan to quote in a recent speech that ‘greed is good!’ The writer Ayn Rand whom he quoted promoted the cult of individualism and opposed any form of human collectivism – unions, feminism, environmentalism, and the programs for human welfare.

Rand’s romance for social cruelty garnered her devout followers, ranging from neoliberal economists and politicians who devastated the lives of the poor in their countries and globally. It would behove the learned PM to update his reading list and quote from George Orwell’s classics – Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty Four as well.

Manzoor Cheema

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus