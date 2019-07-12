Khan’s US visit to further strengthen ties: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday Pakistan would continue to play its reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process under collective responsibility, and hoped the US visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan will further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to state media, he made the remarks to Charge d’ Affaires of the US Embassy Paul Jones, who called on him in Islamabad. They discussed matters of mutual interest including the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Khan to the US, Pak-US relations, and Afghan peace process. Both sides agreed to continue cooperation on Afghan peace process, fortifying bilateral relations and achieving shared objectives in the region. Qureshi expressed optimism that US visit of Prime Minister Khan will further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.