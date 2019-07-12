Dharmasena, Erasmus to supervise World Cup final

LONDON: Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena and South African Marais Erasmus will supervise the ICC World Cup final as on-field umpires here at Lord’s on Sunday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) finalised the umpires and officials for the World Cup final featuring hosts England and New Zealand following the conclusion of the two semi-finals.

Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire’s chair and Pakistan’s Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalle of Sri Lanka will be the match referee. According to an ICC statement, all the officials appointed for the final were also selected for one of the semi-finals.