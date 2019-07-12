Unemployed

As younger generations are the backbone of any country, increasing unemployment creates a vast amount of idle youths that are forced to waste the golden period of their lives doing nothing. Not only does unemployment waste their potential and talent, they also start to fall prey to mental diseases and other disorders. Depression is the most common mental disorder and often leads to suicide if they do not receive help. Those who are unemployed also resort to criminal activities to survive.

Unemployment not only affects the people of a country individually but society as a whole. When an individual is the only bread earner of his family and he remains unemployed, the worry of feeding his children and dependants eats him up alive. In my opinion, the basic reason behind the rise in unemployment is the corruption prevailing in our society and giving out jobs without the process of merit-based procedures. People with connections end up getting a job easily, but those who work hard to deserve them face the hardships of life and struggle to find work. Unemployment is destroying our economy slowly and if sound steps aren’t taken soon, we will face bankruptcy as a nation. This issue needs to be addressed as early as possible.

Namira Zubair

Karachi