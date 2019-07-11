SC moved seeking probe into video leaked by PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was requested on Thursday to order an inquiry into controversial video leaked by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in its press conference last week regarding Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.

Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza filed a petition through his counsel Chaudhry Munir Sadiq under Article 184(3) of the constitution making the federal government, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar, senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nasir Butt and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as respondents.

He also requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar if her allegations, she had levelled in the said press conference, found to be untrue.

The petitioner submitted that the allegations leveled in the press conference are very serious in nature and if not probed in time and brought to their legal and logical end, they may shake the confidence of the masses in the judiciary of Pakistan.

He contended that the video recording allegedly a conversation between the judge of Accountability Court and Nasir Butt, which has created an impression that the judiciary in this country is not working independently rather it is blackmailed and forced to act on the instructions of blackmailing person, Therefore, he requested the court to summon the record, video footage of the press conference from Pemra.

The petitioner added that although the judge of the Accountability Court Arshad Malik has categorically denied allegations against him through press release however, the state institutions have taken no step to unearth the truth.

Thus, it is in the interest of justice to direct the federal government to take appropriate measures for ensuring the independence of judiciary and it is also in the interest of justice to hold an inquiry so as to determine the truth.

He prayed to the apex court to order an inquiry to determine the truth, and thereafter further necessary orders as deemed appropriate may be passed in order to secure the independence, respect, prestige and integrity of the judiciary.