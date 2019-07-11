close
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Woman dies after seeing body of son

National

MANSEHRA: A woman died Thursday after she saw the body of her son who had been killed in an accident. Zar Hussain Shah, 30, had died after a heavy mass of mountains fell on him when he was repairing pipes of water supply lines. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted his body to his home in Shahdugh area of Torghar where his mother fell on the ground after seeing the body and died instantly. The funeral prayers for both the mother and son were offered separately. Also in the day, one Hazrat Mohammad died after a car fell into a ravine in Chirakot area of Torghar district.

